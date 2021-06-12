Aiken police investigating Saturday shooting on Sommers Avenue

Jun. 12—The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

ADPS officers responded to the area of Sommers Avenue and Alfred Street in reference to a shooting about 4 a.m. Two victims, who were shot, had been already driven by personal vehicles to the local hospital, according to a release.

One victim has since been released from the hospital and the other is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries, the release reads. One victim was in his early 30s, and the other was in his early 40s.

No suspects have been identified at this time, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call ADPS at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers. Tips to CrimeStoppers can be submitted online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous.