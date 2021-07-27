Aiken police request help in identifying suspect in Walgreens armed robbery

Jul. 27—The Aiken Department of Public Safety is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery on Whiskey Road.

On Friday, July 16, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to the Walgreens on the 2100 block of Whiskey Road in reference to an armed robbery, according to a report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

"A black male entered the store while armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash the individual fled the store," according to the report.

Police said they believe the individual entered the store earlier that evening, prior to the robbery.

To provide information about this crime or the unknown individual anonymously, visit the Midlands Crimestoppers website at CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.