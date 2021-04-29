Aiken police searching for two suspects from weekend robberies

Landon Stamper, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·1 min read

Apr. 29—The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released photos of two suspects believed to have been involved in a string of robberies this past weekend.

On April 24, ADPS responded to larcenies at both Dunkin' locations in Aiken as well as two strong-armed robberies at the Subway restaurant on East Pine Log Road and Palm Beach Tan on Silver Bluff Road involving the same two suspects, a release stated.

Both subjects are Black males between 40-60 years old and were driving a silver Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Malibu or an Impala, according to the release.

Anyone with information should call Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or visit CrimeStoppers of the Midlands online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous

