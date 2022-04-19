Aiken Public Safety charges duo in connection to multiple drug overdoses in Aiken

Apr. 19—The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested two people in connection to several drug overdoses in the city.

Allison Riggs, 28, is charged with operating a stash house.

Johnny Hinson, 53, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamines more than 10 grams, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines within a half-mile of a school, possession of fentanyl and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Monday, public safety officers executed a narcotics search warrant at a house in the 700 block of Collins Avenue.

Narcotics officers seized approximately 25 grams of methamphetamines, 8 grams of fentanyl, a semi-automatic pistol, electronic scales and other drug-related paraphernalia from the home, according to a release from public safety on Tuesday.

This investigation was initiated in January 2022 after three drug overdoses occurred from June 2021 to December 2021, according to the release. One of the overdoses resulted in a death.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the ATF RAGE Task Force.