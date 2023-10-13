Aiken Public Safety reviews detainee policies after theft of police vehicle

Oct. 13—The Aiken Department of Public Safety has responded with changes to its policies after a police vehicle was stolen.

The law enforcement agency said it has reviewed and made changes to detainee transportation policy and held additional training after a police chase through Aiken County on Oct. 2.

The chase began while police were conducting a traffic stop near Richland Avenue and Lancaster Street. It ended near Glenwood Drive, after police used a precision immobilization technique maneuver.

Kevin Kirkland, 36, of Aiken, was taken into custody after the chase and is facing charges of driving under suspension, grand larceny, failure to stop for blue light, distribution of methamphetamine and escape, attempted to escape or possess tools.

Kirkland was able to get into the front seat of the police car and drive off, even though he was handcuffed behind his back, according to law enforcement.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Department of Public Safety said the department has reviewed its procedures regarding prisoner transport and identified an area for improvement. Due to the sensitive nature of the security measure, she said the department won't disclose the specific change.

Hayes said the officer involved in the chase has been counseled and the department has conducted departmental training.

Kirkland is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.