Aiken sex offender pleads guilty, sentenced to 10 years in prison

May 8—A registered sex offender residing in Aiken has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison following a guilty plea Monday.

Second Judicial Circuit Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope sentenced Aron Vincent Salmeri, of Aiken, to 10 years in prison — with credit for any time served — after Salmeri pleaded guilty to five counts of voyeurism, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of peeping Tom.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety arrested Salmeri April 22, 2022 after a woman said a male took photos of her from beneath the stall in the women's restroom of Academy Sports and Outdoors on April 14, 2022. The store's management provided officers with video footage matching the description given by the woman.

An Aiken County magistrate approved an arrest warrant April 22, 2022. Salmeri was located and arrested at Cook Out.

A police report adds officers found evidence connecting Salmeri to the April 14 interaction with the woman. It said officers searched Salmeri's cell phone and found videos of multiple women in bathroom stalls over a three-month period.

Salmeri is a registered sex offender, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was added to the list following an indecent exposure in California in 2007.

Salmeri also pleaded guilty to breach of peace and indecent exposure before Clyburn Pope on Jan. 12, 2022 after being arrested on Nov. 15, 2019 in connection with an incident at an Aiken Walmart.

According to court records, Clyburn Pope sentenced Salmeri to eight years in prison. However, five years of those were suspended provided Salmeri complied with the terms of his probation and Salmeri received credit for 783 days served.