Aiken socialite charged with voyeurism by SLED for allegedly filming renters

A former Aiken has been arrested by the State Law Enforcement Division for secretly video recording two renters in two separate 2001 incidents.

The man, Rhett Riviere, 68, turned himself in to Aiken County authorities. He was expected to have a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Riviere was charged with two counts of voyeurism, or recording videos of another person in a place where they would have a “reasonable expectation of privacy.” Another element of the charge is that the videos were made for sexual gratification, an affidavit attached to a warrant in the case said.

The two people were filmed in the bedroom and the bathroom, the affidavit said.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s office, headed by Solicitor Bill Weeks, SLED said.

SLED agents were requested to investigate by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Riviere comes from a prominent Aiken horse family.

His late mother, Marilynn Riviere, was a prominent property developer in Maryland and Aiken and developed property in downtown Aiken. She was “a life-long equestrienne and on the board of trustees of Aiken Training Track, which has produced several champion racehorses,” according to an obituary.

Her father was a member of Congress from Ohio, and one of her grandfathers was “an oil tycoon,” another obituary said.

This is not the first time Riviere has been in the news for such charges.

Last May, The State reported that three lawsuits brought by young women accused him of secretly video recording them in an Airbnb property he owned in Aiken. And, in June, SLED brought criminal charges against Riviere, accusing him of voyeurism in the secret video taping of a young woman at one of his properties.

He was released on $5,000 bond. That case is still pending.

One of the bond’s conditions was that Riviere “shall not market or rent any property via the internet or sites like Airbnb,” according to a bail proceeding document.

This story may be updated.