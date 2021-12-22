Aiken Standard's top 10 local stories of 2021 -- No. 9: Shots fired: Gun violence ravages Aiken County in 2021

Dec. 22—Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down its top 10 local news stories of 2021. This is No. 9 in the 10-part series beginning Dec. 22 and ending Dec. 31.

Numerous Aiken County residents were killed due to gun violence in 2021. Aiken County citizens and the Aiken Public Department of Public Safety expressed fear of gun violence, and particularly fatal shootings, are on a rise again.

"Ten years ago, I don't remember responding to so many shots fired type calls and individuals actually being shot," said Lt. Billy Cameron with ADPS. "I think shootings are up over the last decade."

Murder-suicide at The Boundary Apartments

On Sept. 24, a 19-year-old killed his parents and sister before dying by suicide.

Johnathan Andrew Seward, 19, shot John Fitzgerald Seward Sr., 55, Mary Ann Powlas, 50, and Erica Nicole Seward, 27, before shooting himself.

ADPS responded to the complex at 749 Silver Bluff Road around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

While walking past the apartments, police heard a gunshot, took cover and eventually secured the scene, according to a previous Aiken Standard article.

The family was found dead at The Boundary at Silver Bluff Apartments around 1:45 a.m. A fifth person, severely injured, was taken to a hospital.

Teens murdered

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were killed during separate shootings in 2021. The first shooting, which occurred on Aug. 14, claimed the life of Nathaniel Tyler Johnson, 14.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound, according to a release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

One other male victim, who suffered arm and leg injuries, was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Another fatal shooting involving a teenager occurred at an Aiken McDonald's on Dec. 3, claiming the life of 16-year-old Thaj Nance-Parker.

Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, ADPS responded to the restaurant, located at 1157 York St. in reference to a shooting.

Officers found Thaj Nance-Parker laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to an incident report obtained from ADPS.

Nance-Parker was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the report.

Brothers killed one day apart

Two Aiken County brothers were killed, just one day apart in July 2021.

Stashaun Judge

Around 10 p.m. on July 22, the Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to Augusta University Medical Center for the shooting death of 25-year-old Stashaun Judge.

The shooting occurred at the North Augusta Gardens apartment complex on West Hugh Street around 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Judge had a single gunshot wound to the left side of his upper torso, according an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

EMS transported Judge to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers "located several spent shell casings on the ground and several bullet holes through the apartment window in the rear," according to the report.

Stacey Judge

Stashaun's brother, 28-year-old Stacey Judge, was killed one day prior, on July 21, in a shooting near New Ellenton.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block Moon Shadow Street near New Ellenton for reports of shots fired just after midnight on Wednesday.

Stacey was pronounced dead at the scene by Aiken County EMS.

Similar to the crime scene in North Augusta, police observed multiple bullet holes in the side of the residence along with several shell casings outside, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office said the death resulted from "at least one gunshot wound to the body."

It is unknown if the shootings were gang related.

Officer-involved shooting in North Augusta

On Dec. 9, a 1.6 mile police chase and shootout, left 15-year NADPS veteran, Lt. Aaron Fittery, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Thomas Michael Airington, of Clarks Hill, was arrested and charged in the officer-involved shooting.

Officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress at a North Augusta home.

Police initiated a traffic stop on a black pickup truck matching the dispatcher's description and the driver "left at a high rate of speed" onto Georgia Avenue, headed southbound, according to the report.

Fittery took the primary position in the pursuit.

At the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Martintown Road, the suspect's truck "caused an accident with at least three other vehicles involved, with one pickup truck overturned," according to the report.

Fittery continued the pursuit and the suspect stopped on 400 block of Georgia Avenue, exited his car and fired on officers, according to the report.

An exchange of gunfire with law enforcement ensued. During the shootout, Fittery was struck in the lower leg and was transported to the hospital by a civilian.

During the shooting, three public safety vehicles were struck by gunfire.

The original complaint of a burglary in progress "appears to be unfounded," according to the report.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

SLED charged Airington with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

NADPS charged Airington with three counts of hit and run and failure to stop for blue lights.