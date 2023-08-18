Aiken Tech celebrates SRS apprenticeship graduates

Aug. 18—On Thursday afternoon, Aiken Technical College celebrated over 100 graduates from its Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program. The program began in partnership with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions in the spring 2020. Throughout the pandemic, it expanded to include Savannah River Mission Completion and the Savannah River National Lab.

The Savannah River Site's Apprenticeship School Program is designed to help individuals gain job experience, network for job references and test drive an occupation while planning for their future after graduation. Students in the Nuclear Apprenticeship Program are able to take two classes during a spring and a summer term, while also working at the site for two days a week.

"They're getting both work experience and the learning experience," said Dr. Steven Simmons, dean of the School of Technical and Continuing Education at Aiken Tech.

Students in this program go straight to work prior to graduation, after taking courses in chemistry, physics, nuclear science, hydraulics, pneumatics and process control, among others.

Simmons spoke on the need for such a program, noting that the Savannah River Site has "a lot of challenges with their workforce in the sense that a lot of senior operators and senior employees are now finally retiring." With new missions coming on board at the site, there's a pressing need to hire new technicians, radiation protection technology professionals and the "next generation of nuclear operators."

Thursday's graduation boasted the largest number of Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship certificate recipients thus far at Aiken Tech.

"This group is phenomenal," said Edwin DeShong, DEO-SR deputy manager of the Savannah River Site, of the program's graduates. "We're really excited that this is happening."

Graduates of the program had much to say about their unique experience.

"I've really enjoyed it," said apprentice Brittany Lambert. "It was stressful at times, but overall it's been really great."

Another apprentice, Jeremy Woodruff, said, "The nuclear fundamentals we have learned over the past eight months are just that — the fundamentals. From here the options are limitless as to what we do and what we go on to do in the future."

For more information, visit atc.edu.