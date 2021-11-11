Aiken teen charged with armed robbery, stealing pistol at Smith-Hazel

Nov. 11—An Aiken teen was arrested Monday in connection to an armed robbery at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center on Sept. 24.

Tyquan Davon Johnson, 19, is charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Sept. 24, officers met with the victim, who stated he was robbed at gunpoint a few hours earlier at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center by "four to five individuals that he did not know," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim stated "they were all pointing revolvers at him" and "believes the group that stole his bag walked to Pace's Run Apartments," according to the report.

The victim's bag, along with a gun and phone, were reported stolen, said police.

It is unclear if other suspects have been identified. Two 16-year-old Black males are listed as suspects in the report.

The incident is not listed as gang-related in the report.