Aiken teen facing attempted murder charges from shooting

Feb. 6—An Aiken teenager is facing several attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting.

Cameron Jonathan Lamar Lott, 17, of Aiken, was arrested and charged Feb. 4 with six counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police were told around 3 a.m. Jan. 29 that someone fired rounds inside a residence on Bristol Avenue and the suspect was having ongoing issues with a victim and another juvenile, an incident report with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim told police he was shot by the suspect Sept. 24, 2022 and has been having ongoing issues with the suspect since, the report said.

The victim told police that he was standing on the front porch and saw the suspect with an AK-47 in the passenger side of a gray Dodge Charger slowly passing by, the report said.

The vehicle turned around before several shots were fired toward the residence, the report said.

Police found four bullet holes, with one through the side door and three more through the front windows at the residence, the report said.

Lott is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.