Aiken woman charged with abusing 1-year-olds at Town Creek Baptist Church

Oct. 5—An Aiken woman was arrested Saturday, Oct. 2, in connection to reports of child abuse concerning three 1-year-olds at Town Creek Baptist Church.

Amanda G. Jeffery, 36, is charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, a felony in the state of South Carolina.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, police responded to Town Creek Baptist Church in reference to a report of child abuse, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The suspect "forcefully grab[bed] the facial area of a 1-year-old victim" and "forcefully grabbed" all three victims' wrists, carrying them across the room by their wrists, according to arrest warrants from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Arrest warrants state "these instances placed the child at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child's life, physical or mental health, or safety."

The suspect was employed by Town Creek Baptist Church and was "responsible for the direct care and supervision of the victim," according to arrest warrants.

Town Creek Christian Academy Preschool cares for children from 6 weeks to 4 years old, according to the school's website.