Aiken woman charged with assaulting child at North Augusta daycare

Dec. 22—A North Augusta daycare worker was arrested Tuesday after an assault on a child was reported at an area daycare .

Susan Harrison, 53, of Aiken, is charged with one count of cruelty to children (torture, deprivation).

On Dec. 7, North Augusta Public Safety officers were dispatched to Busy Bees Childcare on West Martintown Road in reference to an assault.

When the mother of the victim arrived at the daycare, she noticed "a knot on [her son's] head and a fresh laceration on his right side neck/shoulder area," according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Another employee at the daycare told police she saw the suspect and the victim come in from the playground and the victim "was crying and wanting to go back outside to the playground," according to the report.

She said the victim was not striking himself or the teacher, when the suspect "used an open hand to grab [the child] by the neck," according to police.

She said "consequently, [the child] fell to the floor, possibly striking his head on a wall," according to the report.

After the alleged assault, the victim told police the suspect "put her hands on him and that it hurt," according to the report.

The victim's mother said her son was "in tears on the morning of Dec. 8 so that he didn't have to go back to school," according to the report.

The suspect denied any knowledge of the existence of injuries on the minor and the complaint was brought to Principal Chasity Williams, according to the report.

Police said when Williams was made aware of the incident, she opened an investigation and contacted the Department of Social Services.

Busy Bees Childcare & Preschool has a B+ rating from S.C. Childcare and is rated five stars on Google.

Busy Bees owner Denise Coffey said this is the first time anything like this has happened at her business. The daycare is not a chain and is privately owned.

Video surveillance evidence was collected, according to police.