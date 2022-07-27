Aiken woman charged in Barnwell County murder

Jul. 27—An Aiken woman has been charged for her alleged role in a Barnwell County murder.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday that Mateka Destanique Williams, 29, of Aiken, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Chief James Gainey of the Williston Police Department requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division when police discovered the body of William Henry Dunbar on May 29.

Dunbar was found by Williston police officers in the front door area of his home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Barnwell County EMS workers.

Special Agent Jeffrey Croft said in warrants obtained on July 19 that Williams acted in concert with three unknown co-defendants to assist in the shooting of Dunbar.

He says in the warrants that digital video footage, cellphone records and data, and witness identification were used to identify Williams as one of the people present when Dunbar was shot.

Williams was arrested on July 20 and booked into the Barnwell County Detention Center.

No bond records have been posted to the website of the South Carolina Judicial Department.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of Second Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks.

In South Carolina, a person convicted of murder faces penalties of 30 years to life in prison or death.