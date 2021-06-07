Aiken woman charged with ill treatment of animals after dog stabbing

Jun. 7—An Aiken County woman was arrested Saturday after an animal abuse incident at the intersection of Barnwell Avenue and Union Street.

Cieara Abney is charged with "ill treatment of animals in general, torture," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday evening, police responded to an ongoing disturbance. Upon arrival, officers witnessed the complainant in the street holding his injured dog. The dog was reportedly bleeding heavily from its front leg.

According to the report, the offender was pacing in the road nearby while "both parties shouted at one another."

Officers seized an open, four bladed knife, which the complainant stated the offender used to stab and cut the dog.

The offender told police she was upset because "she wanted her belongings and they were located at (complainant's) residence," according to the report.

Abney was arrested and taken to the Aiken County detention center.