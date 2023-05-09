Aiken woman faces attempted murder charge after hitting officer

May 9—A local woman is facing attempted murder charges after attacking deputy in Aiken County.

Beverly Star Williams, 51, of Aiken was arrested and charged May 7 with attempted murder, assault, beat, or wound a police officer serving process or while resisting arrest and shoplifting, according to jail records.

On Sunday, police responded to the area of Terry Drive and Pinecrest Avenue in reference to locating a suspect matching the description a suspect connected to a Sept. 2, 2022 shoplifting incident , according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The officer said he saw the suspect walking with a purse and attempting to flee, the report said.

After a short foot chase, police caught up with Williams at a residence in 1110 Block of Pinecrest Avenue, the report said.

Police said while trying to detain Williams she began to hit the deputy with her hands and attempted to keep the deputy away by using a lawn rake, the report said.

Police said Williams continue to resist arrest, ran a second time and attempted to hit the officer with a concrete block before being tased the report said.

The suspect then grabbed the grip of the officer's pistol before the suspect was placed on the ground, the report said.

Williams was transported to a local hospital for treatment and police discovered she had an active warrant for shoplifting, the report said.

Williams is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.