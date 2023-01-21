Aiken woman facing sexual conduct with minor charges

Jan. 20—An Aiken woman is facing sexual conduct with a minor charges related to incidents in 2022.

Aisha Jacquelene Ingram, 35, of Aiken, was arrested and charged Jan. 19 with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, according to jail records.

Between Jan. 1, 2022 and Sept. 2, 2022, Ingram engaged in sexual battery with the victims, according to warrants from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The warrants state the information was obtained from statements made by the victims and the defendant.

Ingram is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center. She has no bond.