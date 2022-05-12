Aiken woman pleads guilty to breach of trust for embezzling over $400,000 from local car dealership

May 12—An Aiken woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling over $400,000 while working at a local car dealership.

Omega Renee Burns, 51, pleaded guilty to four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more.

Burns allegedly took $466,437.35 from Satcher Ford in Graniteville between April 2018 and July 2019, according to warrants.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to seven years with two years of probation.

Deputies spoke with two complainants who said they had discovered that Burns was allegedly stealing money from Satcher Ford in Graniteville while making deposits to Bank of America, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.

According to warrants, Burns was entrusted with the daily deposits of the business' funds.

One of the complainants said she went to the bank and got copies of the business' 2018 bank validations and when she asked Burns to find the binder with the 2018 deposit slips inside, Burns said she was unable to do so, according to the report.

The complainant told deputies she placed the 2019 deposit slips in the subject's desk drawer on Aug. 20, but when she returned to work the next day, Burns was already there and the 2019 slips were gone, according to the report.

Burns was asked about the deposit slips but said she did not know where they were, according to the complainant.

Shortly after Burns was charged with 16 counts of breach of trust, she turned herself in.