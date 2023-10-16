Aiken's Electric Eats could open in December

Oct. 16—Downtown Aiken could soon have a new restaurant.

Electric Eats will "hopefully" open in December, Justin Pimsner told the Aiken Design Review Board on Thursday evening.

Electric Eats will be located at 140 Laurens St. S.W., the former home of Aiken Brewing Company. It will be operated by Cecelia Roust and Marvin Sterling III, operators of Neon Fig.

The restaurant is expected to have "its own unique concept." It will serve traditional pub fare and feature live music and plenty of TVs for sports fans.

Design Review Board Vice Chairman John McMichael asked Pimsner about the opening date.

After Pimsner gave his answer Thursday evening, McMichael wrote it down.

Ben Lott asked McMichael if that was the only thing he was going to write down. He added McMichael was a man after his own heart.

McMichael said his wife asked him to ask about the opening date. He added his wife's garden club, around 30 members, were also anxious to know when the restaurant will open.

"Depends how fast they can get this window in," Pimsner added.

"It's kind of like the Olive Garden, it's wonderful to have new restaurants in town," McMichael said. "Thank you. Appreciate it. We'll hold you to the December opening."

McMichael's question came as the board considered and approved new dimensions for a serving window to be added in The Alley.

In July, the board approved a serving window that was 7 feet wide and 4 feet high. However, the plans the board approved didn't show the correct window dimensions due to a miscommunication between the structural engineer and architect.

The window should have been shown to be 10 feet wide and 5 feet high.

Faith Hawks made the motion to approve the correct dimensions. Ahmad Mickell seconded her motion.

The board voted 4-0 to approve the new dimensions.

Chairman McDonald Law recused himself from the discussion and vote due to a conflict of interest.

The Design Review Board also approved a concept plan for a parking lot to be constructed at St. John's United Methodist Church. The plan increases the number of parking spots from 15 to 34 and adds seven trees to replace those removed as a building is demolished. The new trees include six Shumard oaks and one Japanese maple.

The board also approved several alterations to 1022 South Boundary Ave. The alterations are designed to make the home more age-friendly for its owner. The alterations include a new bathroom behind the master suite and a dog/mudroom between the kitchen and carport.