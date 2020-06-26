AIkido Pharma Inc. Provides Update to Machine Learning Pancreatic Cancer Research

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced an update to its machine learning driven pancreatic cancer research.

As previously reported, the Company executed a Scientific Research Agreement with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Cogia BioTech to use machine learning to find genetic markers in people that indicate an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. This work has recently identified 100 candidate markers of early and late stage pancreatic cancer, in human and preclinical models. Moving forward, the work will stage diagnostic markers, test prognostic indicators, and help identify drugs best suited for individual patient treatment.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido stated, "Machine learning is an important contributor to this work and to the future of oncology drug development and treatment, and the research to date is encouraging. We hope this effort will help extend life for pancreatic cancer patients."

AIkido was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

