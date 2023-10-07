‘We aim to make Prince William proud,’ says Earthshot Prize finalist

Prince William meets Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, the founder of ENSO, a UK-based company that makes sustainable tyres for electric vehicles - Kate Green/PA

Among the lucky few chosen as Earthshot Prize finalists there is an awareness that such recognition, as life changing as it is, marks the beginning of a long road.

For Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, chief executive of Enso, a UK-based company that makes sustainable tyres for electric vehicles, the involvement of the Prince of Wales is motive enough to succeed.

“We aim to make him proud,” Mr Erlendsson, 48, told The Telegraph.

“We’re all excited, we’re all start-ups. And, you know, he has built the best prize on the planet, for the planet, so we should really recognise his efforts.”

There can be no doubt about the Prince’s personal commitment to the Earthshot project, the level of his involvement or his specific knowledge about each of the 15 finalists, whittled down from more than 1,000 applications.

Mr Erlendsson, nominated in this year’s Clean Our Air category, knows that tyre pollution is hardly a hot topic, or one that might easily capture the public imagination.

But when he met William, 41, he was taken aback by his interest. The Prince had certainly done his homework.

“He was incredibly well informed about what we were doing, it was a breath of fresh air to talk to someone who already knows about tyre pollution and so we really grabbed it by the horns,” he said.

“He was really aware that this was a topic that wasn’t widely discussed in the media in general. We touched upon the whole focus of the Earthshot Prize, which is to bring not just problems but optimism and solutions.”

Mr Erlendsson (left) has been nominated in this year’s Clean Our Air category - Kate Green/Getty Images

The Prince can certainly not be accused of chasing easy headlines by picking the start-ups involved in trendy, contentious issues guaranteed to whip up attention.

But topical or not, he knows that tyre pollution is an increasingly pressing issue. As tyres wear down they form fine particles of dust invisible to the human eye.

Six million tonnes of tyre dust is generated globally every year, making it one of the largest sources of microplastic pollution in the western world and also, one of the biggest sources of air pollution.

“Nothing else in the world does both,” Mr Erlendsson said.

“We’re breathing all the time. Tyre pollution has been found on the North Pole and in the deepest trenches of our oceans and nobody drives there.”

The challenge for Prince William, for Earthshot organisers and finalists alike, is how to scale up their projects to ensure they have real impact.

The prize, now in its third year, will award £1 million to five winners each year for a decade in order to develop solutions to the planet’s greatest environmental challenges.

But the real prize is to attract significant, long-term investment.

“The conversation within each of the three cohorts (of finalists) is which one is going to be the first Earthshot unicorn,” Mr Erlendsson added.

“Which one of them is going to be the company that grows the fastest?

“But the thing is, we want all of them to grow. It’s not a fight or a competition.”

Each group of finalists is placed on a one-year programme designed to accelerate growth by providing access to an impressive network of influential businesses, investors, and climate experts.

“Scaling solutions is absolutely key,” Mr Erlendsson acknowledged. “It’s awfully nice to get the attention but scale funding is the oxygen for any start-up.”

Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, warned in a recent annual report on air pollution that tyre pollution was a “major contributor”.

He highlighted the work of Enso in addressing the problem by creating more durable and low-emission tyres.

However, the core problem, as far as Mr Erlendsson is concerned, is that there is no regulation anywhere in the world that requires tyre manufacturers to do better.

“You can make a tyre that could wear out in a single mile and still legally sell it,” he said.

“Tyres are often very inefficient. You wouldn’t run a marathon in Christian Louboutins. What you wear has a great impact.

“We need regulations because the technology already exists to make huge advances. We’ve shown that we extend the range of electric cars by 10 per cent and at the same time, reduce tyre pollution up to 35 per cent.”

Next month, all 15 finalists will gather in Singapore for the third Earthshot Prize award ceremony. They will fly in from all corners of the world, from Sierra Leone, Peru and Poland.

To have made it this far, in many ways, is validation enough.

Each has already come through a rigorous vetting process, the science behind their ideas analysed in minute detail.

Now, each will be desperately hoping to capture the imagination of the right person, the company that can elevate their ideas to a level that could truly make a difference.

