Aim4Peace could receive $458,000 in funding, a KCMO homeowner has some suggestions on deterring crime
Aim4Peace could receive $458,000 in funding, a KCMO homeowner has some suggestions on deterring crime
Aim4Peace could receive $458,000 in funding, a KCMO homeowner has some suggestions on deterring crime
2022's best cable organizing clips, ties and boxes to solve your wire woes.
One feature you're paying for is the car's active aerodynamic features, which Ford detailed in a presentation Tuesday evening at the Detroit Auto Show.
TikTok is expanding its revamped creator fund, called the “Creativity Program Beta,” beyond the United States. The new program essentially replaces TikTok's Creator Fund and is designed to generate higher revenue and unlock more real-world opportunities for creators. Once enrolled in the new program, creators will not be able to revert back to the Creator Fund.
"'You want your makeup done? Oh, 150. Oh, wait, you’re a bride? 800!'"
Yahoo Finance goes one-on-one with San Francisco Mayor London Breed as her city hosts Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference.
Sapphire Partners, the LP arm of enterprise software-focused VC Sapphire Ventures, announced this morning that moving forward, it will be managing five funds with $1.4 billion in assets that are focused on emerging managers on behalf of the giant California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS). In fact, according to CalSTRS, which currently has a whopping $320 billion in assets under management, Sapphire is now exclusively in charge of the pension system's bets on emerging managers. It's a big deal about which aspiring and newbie VCs should be aware, even as Sapphire has less fresh capital to invest than it might seem from the news.
Whiten your teeth as you sleep!
Cadillac has revealed its refreshed 2025 CT5 sedan at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, with a new grille, lights, infotainment screen and safety tech.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney go back to school to learn some manners before meeting the King of England.
A wellness influencer's MasterClass on eyesight and essential oils has reached beyond her 27,000 followers.
Keep your space pollutant-, odor- and allergen-free with this workhorse loved by 16,000 shoppers. It even doubles as an aromatherapy machine!
Apple showed off the $799 Apple Watch Ultra 2, the first update for the high-end watch meant for extreme athletes and others with more specialized fitness-tracking needs.
Sending money across borders is filled with friction, like long wait times, high transaction costs and markups on currency exchange. A startup called Parallax wants to make the process faster and cheaper with a cross-border payments system that can be used for stablecoin, crypto or traditional currencies. Parallax has raised $4.5 million in seed funding to tackle the $21 trillion cross-border payment market.
European AI startup Druid today announced it has raised $30 million in a Series B round of funding, as it looks to double down on its U.S. growth which it says now makes up the lion's share of its revenue. Founded out of Romania in 2018, Druid touts its "conversational business applications" that lean on both traditional conversational AI models and fledgling generative AI served by ChatGPT. For instance, a company that wants to automate customer support 24/7 when human personnel might be offline or to fill a staff gap, can tap into Druid's platform to train a conversational assistant for whatever their use case.
Salesforce executives had a lot to show off during Tuesday's Dreamforce 2023 keynote address, including major updates to both the its Einstein artificial intelligence and its Data Cloud service.
A money market account can help you reach your savings goals, but how does a money market account work? Here's what you need to know and how to determine if one is the right fit for you.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
Venture funding for battery recycling startups is popping off lately, and the latest to see the IRA-driven upside is Ascend Elements, which announced a massive $542 million in Series D funding on top of $480 million in earlier DoE grants. The eight-year-old company recycles lithium batteries into black mass and produces cathode active materials (CAM) and precursor cathode active materials (PCAM). It's putting those hundreds of millions in recent funding into a manufacturing facility in Kentucky, where it aims to refine black mass into sustainable, battery-ready materials.
The best books, movies and podcasts about 9/11.