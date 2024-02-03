Aimenn Penny grinned through his sentencing. Here's why we are grinning now

Aimenn Penny doesn't get it.

As he was being sentenced last week in federal court in Cleveland, the Alliance man showed no remorse for his hateful actions. He tossed two Molotov cocktails at the Community Church of Chesterland in Geauga County last year because — gasp! — the church had planned two drag shows and showed support for the LGBTQ+ community. (No one was injured in the firebombing and the attack caused minimal structural damage.)

Penny, who grinned frequently during his sentencing, remained defiant in court, insisting that what he did was to protect children. It must have taken great effort for U.S. District Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan to keep her eyes from rolling out of her head when he said that.

A letter he had written from jail while in custody indicated that he regretted that the church didn't burn to the ground.

The judge sentenced him to a total of 18 years in federal prison on charges of arson and obstruction, along with required mental health treatment. Perhaps she should have ordered him to attend some drag shows, too.

We are a country that prides itself on freedom of speech and expression. It's built right into our Constitution. (See: First Amendment.)

Even hate speech — the kind exhibited by Penny — is provided some legal protection.

But violence? Never.

The judge noted a preschool that operated out of the church shut down after the attack and church members were traumatized.

It's more than disheartening to think that someone is so filled with hate that they would attempt to justify firebombing a church. What happened in that person's life ... what twisted them? Hopefully, Penny is able to explore that with counseling.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending. Or at least as happy as one could hope.

Canton Repository staff writer Ben Duer was inside the federal courtroom for the sentencing. He listened as members of the church talked about how Penny ultimately failed in his mission.

The church gained new supporters and members, making the church stronger.

And those drag shows? The ones that Penny hoped to stop? They were held.

"I was not about to let hate overtake love," said Megan Carver, a church official who organized the events.

That made us grin.

