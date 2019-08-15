Is Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Potentially Underrated?

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of APW, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Aims Property Securities Fund here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past few years, APW has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, APW also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of -12%. This is an notable feat for the company. APW's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that APW manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about APW’s debt levels because the company has none! This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. APW has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

ASX:APW Income Statement, August 15th 2019 More

