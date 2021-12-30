‘Ain’t Playing ‘: Oprah’s Rigid COVID-19 Precaution Protocol Caused Gayle King to Miss Her Grandson’s First Time Meeting Her Longtime Friend

Oprah Winfrey cleared Gayle King‘s grandson for his first in-person meeting with “Auntie O” after he and his parents stuck to the host’s rigorous COVID-19 protocol. Unfortunately, King had to miss the moment because she wasn’t given the green light until Christmas Day, but she was thrilled to join her loved ones once she was able.

The longtime best friends have been taking their safety seriously throughout the pandemic, especially Winfrey, whose protocol is so thorough that her partner Stedman has dubbed it “The Policy.”

(From left)) Gayle King, King’s grandson Luca, and Oprah Winfrey. (Photo: @gayleking/Instagram)

“Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined,” Oprah shared on Instagram. “Stedman calls it ‘The Policy’ cause I’m that serious about it. This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet!”

In the video, little Luca and his parents are seen walking up to Oprah’s estate while friends perform “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King.” Once the media mogul is able to get a close look at the infant she gushes over him and tells him, “I know you’ve been waiting! You’ve been waiting to see me. I’ve been waiting to see you.”

King, whose daughter Kirby Bumpus and her husband Virgil Miller welcomed their son Luca in September, wasn’t present at the initial warm reception but joined her family and friends two days later, on Christmas Day, as soon as her negative test results came in.

Gayle King’s first grandchild was able to meet his “Auntie O” during the holidays. @gayleking

“Followed all the protocols.. test results in! so cleared to join the group … so happy! @oprah “ain’t” playing with COVID takes no chances we all appreciate that …Swipe left it’s all about LUCA! His mom @kirbybump his dad Virgil ..his uncle @willgb3 and his auntie O.. … We all adore this child If you have a little one in the house i know you all can relate…”

Bumpus and Miller wed at Oprah’s home in December 2020 and proud first-time grandma King kept fans abreast of her daughter’s pregnancy journey throughout the year after announcing the news during an April appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Story continues

Oprah enjoys family time after everyone has followed “The Policy.” @oprah/Instagram

King previously made her own COVID-19 protocols clear in July when she stated that any unvaccinated family members of hers are not welcome at holiday gatherings.

“Dr. Fauci, I don’t know how many more times you can say to people, ‘Listen, it will save your life,’” she said, citing Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci. “I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I’m now going to ban from Thanksgiving vacation. That’s how strongly I’m taking what you’re saying.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Make It Happen’: Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Excite Fans After Revealing Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle’s Request to Them

Byron Leftwich Will Maestro Offense With Bruce Arians Nursing COVID | Good Measuring Stick For Leftwich As Lead Play-Caller

Former Celebrity Brand Ambassador for Savage X Fenty Draya Michele Wants Deal Back After Being Dropped for Off-Color Joke