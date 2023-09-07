This Ain’t a Scene, It’s a Tour: Fall Out Boy to play in Pittsburgh next year

Get ready to Dance, Dance when Fall Out Boy comes to the Steel City next year.

The rock band will be stopping at PPG Paints Arena on March 27 during their newly announced “So Much For (2our) Dust.”

Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR will be joining Fall Out Boy during their Pittsburgh tour stop, according to the band’s website.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

