Aine Davis: Fourth alleged Isis ‘Beatle’ arrested at Luton Airport on terror charges
An alleged member of the the Isis terror cell known as “The Beatles” has been arrested at Luton Airport on Wednesday evening.
Aine Davis arrived in the UK on a flight from Turkey where he spent seven-and-a-half years in prison after he was convicted of being a member of the terrorist group.
On his arrival to the UK he was arrested by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command. He was taken to a south London police station and remains in custody.
Davis is said to have denied he was part of the Beatles cell - so nicknamed because of their English accents - which tortured and beheaded western hostages in Syria.
Cell ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, widely known as Jihadi John, was killed in a drone strike in 2015. Londoner Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages.
His co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, will be sentenced in August for his role in the plot.
A statement from the Met Police on Wednesday evening said: “Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, Wednesday 10 August, arrested a man at Luton airport.
“The 38-year-old man was arrested this evening after he arrived into the UK on a flight from Turkey.
“He was arrested in relation to offences under sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act, 2000 and was taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody.”
