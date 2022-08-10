Aine Davis: Fourth alleged Isis ‘Beatle’ arrested at Luton Airport on terror charges

Aine Davis (pictured left) was jailed in Turkey in 2017 for terrorism offences (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Archive)

An alleged member of the the Isis terror cell known as “The Beatles” has been arrested at Luton Airport on Wednesday evening.

Aine Davis arrived in the UK on a flight from Turkey where he spent seven-and-a-half years in prison after he was convicted of being a member of the terrorist group.

On his arrival to the UK he was arrested by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command. He was taken to a south London police station and remains in custody.

Davis is said to have denied he was part of the Beatles cell - so nicknamed because of their English accents - which tortured and beheaded western hostages in Syria.

Cell ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, widely known as Jihadi John, was killed in a drone strike in 2015. Londoner Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages.

His co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, will be sentenced in August for his role in the plot.

A statement from the Met Police on Wednesday evening said: “Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, Wednesday 10 August, arrested a man at Luton airport.

“The 38-year-old man was arrested this evening after he arrived into the UK on a flight from Turkey.

“He was arrested in relation to offences under sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act, 2000 and was taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody.”

More follows