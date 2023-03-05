Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after glancing at the trends within Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ainsworth Game Technology:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = AU$12m ÷ (AU$407m - AU$78m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Ainsworth Game Technology has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 8.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ainsworth Game Technology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of returns that Ainsworth Game Technology is generating are raising some concerns. The company used to generate 13% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 21% over that same period. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

The Key Takeaway

To see Ainsworth Game Technology reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 47% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Ainsworth Game Technology you'll probably want to know about.

While Ainsworth Game Technology may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

