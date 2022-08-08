'This ain't right.' Cale Gundy's resignation sparks reaction from Sooners nation

Oklahoma football fans are getting used to sudden, surprising coaching departures.

In an OU offseason shaped by former head coach Lincoln Riley leaving Norman for the USC job, longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigning suddenly on Sunday night provided another shocking development for the Sooner faithful. Gundy said in a lengthy statement released on Twitter that he picked up the iPad of a distracted Sooners player during a meeting and read aloud words “that had nothing to do with football.”

“One particular word that I should never — under any circumstance — have uttered was displayed on that screen,” Gundy said in the statement. “In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified.

“I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions. The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so. In that circumstance, a man of character accepts accountability. I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologize.”

More:How does strength coach Jerry Schmidt lift up OU football? 'He creates a lot of buy-in'

After playing quarterback at OU from 1990-93, Gundy — brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy — had been an assistant coach with the Sooners since 1999.

Gundy was the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12 before his resignation.

Tramel's ScissorTales: Nearly half of Big 12 football teams have new coordinators in 2022

OU assistant head coach Cale Gundy works with the team during practice on March 22 in Norman.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables address Cale Gundy situation

OU head coach Brent Venables released a statement accepting Gundy’s resignation and naming offensive analyst L’Damian Washington as interim wide receivers coach.

Story continues

“The culture we’re building in our program is based on mutual respect,” Venables said in the statement. “Our staff is here to develop successful student-athletes, but also young men of character. As the leader of this program, it’s essential that we hold ourselves to the highest standards as we model to our players the type of men we want them to become.”

Statement from head football coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/aXe3ak9uza — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 8, 2022

Here’s what social media is saying about Gundy’s departure.

More:Why new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is an 'absolute perfect fit' to follow Bob Bowlsby

Bob Stoops, former Sooners football players, fans react to Cale Gundy news

Former OU head coach Bob Stoops takes “great sadness” in Gundy’s resignation.

It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this. I’ve worked along side Cale for 23 years and know him to be a man of character and a person that loves and cares for his players as well as OU. Thank you Cale for all the hard work you poured into our program, it will be remembered! https://t.co/4GP65e2aNX — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) August 8, 2022

Former Sooners All-Big 12 running back and current Cincinnati Bengal Joe Mixon, who was with OU from 2014-16 and was suspended for the 2014 season after a misdemeanor assault charge, defends Gundy.

Twitter makes comparisons to Riley's departure and cracks a few jokes.

This is ten times more shocking than Riley leaving. Many people my age and younger don’t know what OU Football looks like without Cale Gundy. Thanks for everything, Coach. https://t.co/EzPWpdVN68 — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) August 8, 2022

USC receivers coach Cale Gundy — Boomer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) August 8, 2022

Former Sooner Gabe Ikard is among those shocked at this development.

Talked to a few current players about the situation earlier today. Seemed like the team had talked through it and the vast majority wanted Cale Gundy to stay. But ultimately…Cale did what he thought was best for the program.



Sad night. Damn it. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) August 8, 2022

Cale Gundy has been an assistant with Oklahoma since 1999



He was a player with OU from 1990-1993



Nobody has been with the the program for more total seasons in the last 3+ decades



It will be *very* jarring to not see him on the sidelines anymore…just stunning #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) August 8, 2022

Wild times. Was already a tumultuous offseason, Cale Gundy was one of the few elements of stability for OU football lately. https://t.co/Z1ERlnHYpO — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 8, 2022

An OU wide receiver commit weighs in on the news.

Bro:/ — JAQUAIZE PETTAWAY (@JAQUAIZE4) August 8, 2022

The Sooners continued fall camp with another practice on Monday. OU opens its season against UTEP on Sept. 3.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Cale Gundy resigns; Twitter reacts to Oklahoma football coach news