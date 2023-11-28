Air Ambulance donations doubled for challenge

An air ambulance service is aiming to raise £70,000 in one week by accessing matched funding.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance (LNAA) said the money would "support their year-round life-saving work."

If the charity receives £35,000 between 28 November and 5 December all donations will be doubled by corporate supporters.

The LNNA crews are on call 24 hours, every day of the year and fly an average of four missions a day.

George visited the air ambulance crew involved in his treatment after his recovery

George, 3, was treated by the LNAA after he was involved in a car crash.

Dr Alan Horan and senior paramedic Erica Ley assessed George, who was unconscious, and administered advanced pain relief.

George and his mother, Laura, were transferred to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre minutes after the air ambulance arrived.

Laura said: “The compassion and kindness they showed as they kept my son settled on that flight to hospital will stay with me forever.”

George went on to make a full recovery.

Interim giving manager at LNAA, Michelle Hill said: “Patients like George get the best care possible only because of the support we receive from people across Lincs & Notts and beyond.

We hope everyone will give generously this year to help us reach our target and enable us to help keep our iconic helicopter flying and our critical care cars operational 24/7 as we move into the busy winter months.”

Local supporters the Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Countryside Appeal, and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance County Appeal are joined by The Reed Foundation in matching public donations in the week-long campaign.

The Air Ambulance covers Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire as well as North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire.

The Air Ambulance covers Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire as well as North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire.