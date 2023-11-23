Air Board on track to hear environmental justice regulation following Keller veto

Nov. 22—Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller used his veto power to keep the four city-appointed members of the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board after the City Council voted Nov. 8 to remove and replace them.

Keller on Wednesday also vetoed a resolution that would prohibit the board from considering environmental justice regulations until February.

At the heart of the conflict is the beleaguered Health, Equity and Environmental Impact (HEEI) regulation. The rule, proposed by a group of South Valley residents, aims to protect communities in the city and county that have been affected by disproportionate amounts of air pollution.

The board has a hearing on the rule scheduled for Dec. 4, the same day that the City Council can attempt to override the mayor's veto. Both bills passed on a hairline 5-4 vote — one vote under what's needed to override a mayoral veto.

At an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the AQCB decided on a split vote to keep the Dec. 4 hearing date.

"I think the veto was the right call," AQCB Chair Maxine Paul said in an email to the Journal. "It prevents politics from sidelining the important work of our board, which is to hold hearings on potential air quality regulations in an established legal process currently underway."

City Councilor Dan Lewis, who sponsored the vetoed legislation, said the mayor was siding with "environmental extremists." He said he felt it was a foregone conclusion that the board would adopt the HEEI regulation if allowed to go to hearing, pointing to the board's 7-0 vote to adopt a clean cars rule.

But Paul disagreed.

"I have confidence that that is not the case," she said.

In his veto message, Keller rejected claims that the board was unqualified. Despite city officials previously saying they do not support the HEEI regulation "as written," the administration has supported the authority of the board to hear proposed rules.

"Those that we have appointed are qualified both by law and spirit," Keller wrote. "Additionally, they were all confirmed by this Council. So, while they may not act in (the) manner that some Councilors, or I for that matter, might wish; they are duly selected and qualified under the law."

Over the past year since the proposed rule was introduced, it has drawn both support and opposition.

Supporters have said the South Valley has become a "sacrifice zone" for industry; the Mountain View neighborhood abuts several industrial facilities, including a water treatment plant, several asphalt plants and the Rio Bravo generating station. The New Mexico Environment Department called the predominantly Hispanic and low-income neighborhood an "overburdened area" in a 2004 report.

At a July public meeting about the HEEI regulation, several speakers brought up that Bernalillo County received an F grade for ozone pollution and a D grade for particle pollution in the American Lung Association's 2023 State of the Air Report.

"We cannot continue to compromise the public's health and well-being for industry profit and so-called economic growth," said Sofia Martinez, co-coordinator at agricultural and environmental justice group Los Jardines Institute, in a news release. "Hundreds of people have testified supporting this process, and public officials have a responsibility to those they represent."

Business interests have largely opposed the HEEI regulation, however, pointing to a potentially broad impact on the many types of facilities that require air permits, which include everything from asphalt plants to hospitals. Opponents, which include Kirtland Air Force Base and the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, have cautioned that the regulation could stymie economic development.

At the Monday City Council meeting, Lewis ques as the newly approved soccer stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park, which would likely require an air quality permit.

"That board is made up of professional job killers," Lewis told the Journal on Wednesday. "That's what they do for a living."

Some supporters say those fears are overblown, and city of Albuquerque Economic Development Director Max Gruner sent out his own statement, calling it "reckless" to disband the board in the name of economic development.

"It's unfortunate that a city councilor will drum up fear and put actual jobs at risk in the name of hypothetic what-ifs," Gruner said. "... We encourage everyone, including the councilor, to make their voice heard during the board's public comment process."

In response, Lewis said the measures were supported by the majority of the council and are within its power.

"The council majority simply put a stop to it, which is in our legal right," Lewis said. "We created the board. We fund the board. We can change the board."