Air Canada Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

·1 min read

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$16.6b (up 159% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: CA$1.70b (loss narrowed by 53% from FY 2021).

  • CA$4.75 loss per share (improved from CA$10.26 loss in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Air Canada Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 12%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.3% growth forecast for the Airlines industry in North America.

Performance of the market in Canada.

The company's shares are down 4.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Air Canada that you should be aware of.

