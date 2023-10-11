'Fired for expressing views?': Canadians split after Air Canada removes pilot for posting Palestine protest photos

Warning: Images and details in this story are offensive in nature and may be disturbing for readers. Discretion is advised.

Air Canada took one of their Montreal-based B787 first officers out of service on Monday after discovering posts that allegedly showed the pilot fashioning Palestinian colours in the wake of recent devastation in Israel.

Social media posts and accounts of Mostafa Ezzo were first flagged by a Middle East analyst and an online group called Stop Anti Semitism, self-described as a leading non-partisan American-based organization, on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hi @AirCanada, your pilot Mostafa Ezzo, in uniform, is glorifying the mass murder of women and children and calling for the "cleansing" of Jews. How does he still have his job? Here's his LinkedIn, in case you have trouble tracking him down. https://t.co/4KMwHOWqae @JustinTrudeau… pic.twitter.com/HHDsUeWlIW — Eli Kowaz (@elikowaz) October 10, 2023

The group posted a couple of pictures that allegedly featured Ezzo at pro-Palestine rallies holding anti-Israel signs and claimed them to be from Ezzo’s social media accounts.

Mostafa Ezzo is an Air Canada pilot flying out of Montreal.



NO JEW would feel safe flying with this antisemite. pic.twitter.com/5Vmj9BpBdT — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 10, 2023

Stop Anti Semitism then followed up the post with another, this time mentioning that Ezzo had “deleted LinkedIn and other socials” while asking Air Canada if the posts violated the company’s policy.

A few hours later, Air Canada denounced the posts as “unacceptable” and shared the latest development with the staff in a post on X.

“We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms,” the airline stated.

We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 10, 2023

An Air Canada spokesperson told the Toronto Sun, who first reported the incident, “We did this because this individual’s opinions and publications on social media do not represent Air Canada’s views in any way. This person has never been authorized to speak publicly while identifying themselves as an Air Canada employee.”

Social media reacts to Air Canada pilot's removal

"The current propaganda is 'We are against Hamas and not Palestine' but when it comes down to it, you can simply be representing Palestine without any affiliation to Hamas and companies like @AirCanada will still suspend you. Hypocrites," said Abdullah Mullanee of Toronto.

The current propaganda is "We are against Hamas and not Palestine", but when it comes down to it, you can simply be representing Palestine without any affiliation to Hamas and companies like @AirCanada will still suspend you.



Hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/fo5aOSopZu — Abdullah Mullanee (@aamullanee) October 11, 2023

“This is a country that claims to be left-wing. Look at how quickly corporations fire,” said another Toronto-based user.

This is a country that claims to be left-wing. Look at how quickly corporations fire. https://t.co/ApmQJC0zMT — Rabble Rouser (@Da6rabblerouser) October 11, 2023

Others were quick to chime in with their thoughts on the matter.

"People getting fired for expressing their views??? Crazy!!!!"

people getting fired for expressing their views??? crazy!!!! https://t.co/IwUT1dYC6w — satwat (@satwatmalik_) October 11, 2023

"Supporting people of Palestine doesn’t mean he is supporting Hamas. Palestine should be recognized and free as should Israel."

Supporting people of Palestine doesn’t mean he is supporting Hamas. Palestine should be recognized and free as should Israel. https://t.co/I4ichfLUv5 — Keith (@Torontosports00) October 11, 2023

"I have a Palestinian-CDN friend (christian-greek orthodox), I dont expect her to support Israel or denounce Palestine. Not all Palestinians support Hamas."

I have a Palestinian-CDN friend (christian-greek orthodox), I dont expect her to support israel or denounce Palestine. Not all Palestinians support Hamas. — Steve Kapog (@KapoglisSteve) October 11, 2023

This comes as tensions rise in the Middle East over the recent tragic events that took place in Israel where a militant group called Hamas attacked a music festival and launched rockets at the southern and central parts of the country.

In response, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a war on Hamas and ordered a “complete siege of the Gaza Strip” that has pushed the total number of lives lost to more than 1,900 which includes Americans, Canadians, Australians, other than the majority being Israelis and Palestinians of course.

The situation within Canada, too, remains tense as the Thanksgiving long weekend saw several rallies taking place in support of Palestine where supporters of Israel also gathered.

While some Canadian politicians across the spectrum have been cautious with their messaging while addressing the situation unfolding at the Gaza Strip, others have vocally backed Israel in their attempt to eliminate Hamas.

—With files from Canadian Press and Toronto Sun