Air Canada sees travel demand in Asia rebound by end of 2023 executive says

FILE PHOTO: Air Canada planes in Toronto
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Air Canada is expecting a demand for flights between Canada and the Asia-Pacific to recover to a near pre-pandemic level by December next year, a top regional executive said on Saturday.

Currently, the routes between Canada and the Asia-Pacific run at 30% of the 2019 capacity, but the capacity is expected to double by the end of December, said Kiyo Weiss, the airline's sales director for the Asia-Pacific.

The airline is also considering adding flights to a new destination in the Asia-Pacific in the near future to cater for pent-up demand in leisure travel, she said.

"Probably we'll make a decision within a month or so," Weiss said, without providing further details.

Canada's largest carrier is seeking to augment its presence in the region to meet high demand, particularly from Southeast Asian countries, as the area recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline on Saturday resumed direct flights between Montreal and Tokyo's Narita airport that had been disrupted by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Retaliated Against Staff, Union Complaint Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. was accused of illegally retaliating against employees for their unionization efforts, according to a labor board complaint filed by the union set to represent workers there.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey Finds‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysStocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate B

  • Summers Sees Signs Fed Tightening Is Having Impact on US Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said evidence is starting to emerge that Federal Reserve actions are having an impact on the US economy, with some indications of a turn in labor demand and increased stockpiles of unsold items.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey Finds‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysStocks Re

  • Hope Blooms for China Stocks as Analysts Stop Cutting Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- A stabilization in earnings expectations is adding to optimism that the worst may be over for China’s beleaguered stocks.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey Finds‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysStocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or

  • Analysts raise Argentina 2022 inflation forecast to 72.6% - central bank

    Analysts consulted by Argentina's central bank raised their inflation estimate for the South American country for 2022 to 72.6%, 7.5 percentage points above the previous month's forecast, according to a monthly survey published Friday. Meanwhile, inflation for the month of May was expected to have been at 5.2%, according to the central bank's monthly Market Expectations Survey (REM). The economists consulted also slightly cut their economic growth projection for Argentina in 2022 to 3.3%, a contraction of 0.2 percentage points.

  • Putin willing to ease Ukraine grain exports - AU chair

    STORY: "President #Putin has expressed to us his willingness to facilitate the export of Ukrainian cereals," Sall wrote on Twitter after meeting Putin in his role as chairman of the African Union.Russia was also ready to ensure the export of its own wheat and fertilizer, Sall said after the talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on day 100 of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.Sall did not say if Putin had attached any conditions to his offer. Russia has previously said it is ready to allow vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine in return for the lifting of some Western sanctions against it, a proposal that Ukraine has described as "blackmail."Putin told Sall that Russia would "continue to develop relations with Africa," adding that the continent had "huge potential."Africa is heavily dependent on grain supplies from Russia and Ukraine that have been badly disrupted by the war.

  • Abu Dhabi hosts a pandemic-delayed Bollywood awards ceremony

    Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars walked a green carpet at the start of the International Indian Film Academy awards in Abu Dhabi. The Friday night ceremony had been twice canceled in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Magic is going to happen because the moment I entered Abu Dhabi," Indian singer Tanishk Bagchi said on the green carpet.

  • Japan considers resuming tourism discount as COVID eases -Nikkei

    Japan's government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a COVID-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. A revived "Go To Travel" campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand, the business daily reported, without citing sources. Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from July 10 as coronavirus infections ease.

  • American Airlines Flight Takes 12 Hours From Dallas To L.A.

    A recent American Airlines flight took a surprising 12 hours to fly from Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to L.A., California.

  • California and Florida have 7 of the 10 US airports with the longest TSA wait times — see the list

    California and Florida collectively had seven airports on the list, while Illinois, New York, and Missouri had one each.

  • I spent about $150 a night at Disney World's cheapest resort, and my tiny room was worth the convenience

    Disney World's All-Star Movies Resort has two pools, a food court, a gift shop, free theme-park transportation, and more.

  • United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby on ultra-low-cost carriers: ‘a business model that is in trouble’

    United Airlines is facing a fresh crop of fast-growing low-cost and ultra-low-cost carriers as travel rebounds from the pandemic. United (Nasdaq: UAL) CEO Scott Kirby took aim at the airlines competing on price when he spoke this week at Bernstein Autonomous’ Strategic Decisions Conference. “That is a business model that is in trouble — it’s in a lot of trouble,” Kirby said, pointing to industry challenges that include soaring fuel prices and increasing difficulty in hiring pilots.

  • The best beaches in the Carolinas are just a drive away. Here are your top picks.

    We asked you where you beach vacation every summer in North and South Carolina. Here are your favorite coastal stomping grounds.

  • I toured Delta's brand new $4 billion Terminal C at New York's LaGuardia Airport and now I can't wait to fly out of it as a passenger

    Delta's investment at LaGuardia Airport focused on speed, efficiency, and improving the airfield to decrease delays and keep customers on time.

  • A Beloved Disney World Ride Is Getting an Overhaul

    Walt Disney parkgoers are seeing lots of changes to the most magical place on Earth lately. It's launched a few big projects since reopening after covid closures, including a new "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride and the infamously expensive "Star Wars" hotel Galactic Starcruiser. You may also have heard Disney's announcement in 2020 about transforming the classic ride Splash Mountain into something new.

  • A mountain coaster just opened in Arizona. Here's what that is and where you can ride it

    Ready for a new summer thrill? Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams, Arizona, has a mountain coaster and year-round tubing. Here's how to visit.

  • Where are the best Wilmington-area restaurants? Eat like a local at Wrightsville or Carolina Beach

    From French cuisine to a tiki bar with panoramic ocean views, our friends at Wilmington StarNews share the best restaurants for your beach vacation.

  • 6 Best Places on the West Coast To Own Vacation Property

    Beaches, sand, sun, mountains, deserts, parks -- some might say the West Coast has it all. But to enjoy all of this outdoor adventuring, you'll need a hub to operate from. And one of the best ways to...

  • Tips and Tricks for Visiting a National Park Without a Reservation

    If you haven't snagged a reservation to the growing list of timed-entry parks, it might seem like a trip there this summer is out of the cards. But fret not--we found some legal ways to visit. If you haven't snagged a reservation to the growing list of timed-entry parks, it might seem like a trip there this summer is out of the cards. But fret not--we found some legal ways to visit.

  • I'm a Delta flight attendant, and I'm finally being paid for the worst part of my job: the boarding process

    "We do several things to get ready for being up in the air. Sometimes it goes smoothly, but oftentimes it doesn't," says one veteran flight attendant.

  • My party of 4 spent $700 on dinner at Disney World's California Grill and we're still talking about the filet mignon and sushi

    From the first course to the last, everyone at my table was blown away by California Grill's special 50th Anniversary Celebration Menu.