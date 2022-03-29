Air Canada signs interline agreement with Mexico's Aeromar

FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Airbus A320 airplane prepares to land at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Carrier Air Canada and Mexico's Aeromar signed an agreement to jointly market routes through Mexico, the airlines announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Air Canada, which already flies to seven tourist hot spots in Mexico, will now allow travelers to connect to 11 new cities in Mexico as well as Cuba's capital, Havana, through the regional carrier, the companies said.

The partnership will push Canada's flag carrier over pre-pandemic levels for flights to Mexico this summer, with plans to offer more than 100 flights to the country by winter, the airlines announced.

"This agreement will advance our strategy to strengthen our major Canadian hubs with connecting traffic," Air Canada executive Mark Galardo said in the statement.

Last week, Air Canada announced it would add 26 new aircraft to its fleet as travel demand from Canada has surged in recent months.

Travelers will now be able to buy Air Canada and Aeromar tickets on the same itinerary, though the companies said they were still exploring a code-share agreement. Aeromar flights may soon count for Air Canada's frequent-flyer program as well.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry in Mexico City; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

