GMS partners with Morneau Shepell to add total wellbeing program to Personal Health Coverage

GMS Health and Travel Insurance is the first insurance provider in Canada to give individual health insurance customers access to Morneau Shepell's world-class LifeWorks program

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian insurance provider GMS Health and Travel Insurance (GMS) today announced it is providing LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell, a total wellbeing solution, to all GMS Personal Health customers as part of their coverage. LifeWorks includes a confidential and secure assistance program and a wealth of resources and tools to help Personal Health customers improve their mental, physical, financial and social wellbeing.

"These challenging times are emphasizing the importance of overall wellbeing," said GMS president and chief executive officer, John Salmond. "By partnering with Morneau Shepell, we're able to offer a wealth of wellbeing products and services in the LifeWorks platform to our Personal Health customers. These proactive solutions will add significantly to the wellness-focused benefits our customers already use to help maintain lifelong health and wellness."

With LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell, GMS' Personal Health customers benefit from:

24/7 access to consultations with expert advisors for coping strategies, referrals to counselling, and connections to community agencies.

The ability to connect with mental health professionals, wellbeing coaches and other specialists, such as financial and legal professionals.

Savings on everyday purchases with exclusive offers, cashback and discounts on hundreds of brands.

Convenient online access to a wealth of clinically verified wellbeing resources and content.

Tools for positive health and lifestyle changes, including health assessments and challenges.

"GMS is making a bold move in offering LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell to its Personal Health customers – and it's the right one," said Neil King, president of LifeWorks and executive vice president of Morneau Shepell. "The COVID-19 pandemic has strained people's health and wellbeing and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Having both an assistance program for immediate support and robust wellness tools available to get ahead of mental, physical, financial and social wellbeing issues is nothing short of visionary, and ensures truly comprehensive health coverage for these GMS customers."

Existing Personal Health customers will receive specific information about how they can access the assistance program and wellbeing features available through the LifeWorks platform. New Personal Health customers will also have LifeWorks as part of their policy.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

About GMS Health and Travel Insurance

GMS Health and Travel Insurance offers Canadians choice, real value and exceptional service in health and travel insurance. Founded over 70 years ago, our mission was simple: provide the best possible health insurance coverage to Saskatchewan residents. Since then, we've expanded our reach and our vision: helping customers across Canada feel protected and live well by bridging the gap between their needs and publicly funded health care. We're also finding new ways to empower our customers to proactively maintain their health and enjoy all that it means to truly live well. Our products are available through a network of brokers across the country or online at gms.ca.

