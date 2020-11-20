Air Canada Welcomes Hawaii's Science-Based Initiative Eliminating Quarantine for Canadians Going to Hawaii

·2 min read

  • Non-stop flights from Vancouver-Hawaii begin Dec. 17; Calgary-Maui begins Dec. 18

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today welcomed Hawaii's announcement that Canadians are now eligible to be exempt from the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in the Hawaiian Islands via a pre-travel testing process.

"We applaud Governor Ige's announcement that Hawaii's science-based, pre-travel testing initiative is now available for Canadians to be exempt from mandatory quarantine requirements on arrival in Hawaii, and we are very pleased Air Canada is a preferred airline in Hawaii's Safe Travels Program. We have long advocated for safe and science-based strategies over blanket quarantines to enable a safe and secure resumption of air travel. Air Canada's industry-leading Air Canada CleanCare+ suite of biosafety standards and preventative measures across its operations means customers can always book and travel Air Canada with confidence," said Timothy Liu, Managing Director, Sales Planning at Air Canada.

Additional details about Hawaii's pre-travel testing requirements for customers will be available shortly on aircanada.com.

Air Canada's services to Hawaii from Vancouver begins on Dec. 17 with four weekly flights to Maui and three weekly flights to Honolulu. From Calgary, flights to Maui begin Dec. 18 and are planned to ramp up to multiple times a week.

Customers travelling are advised to check applicable websites including those of their final destination and the Government of Canada website to review any entry document or quarantine requirements, which may evolve and change without notice. Alberta residents may be eligible to participate in the joint Government of Canada and Government of Alberta pilot project to test arriving residents as part of reducing quarantine.

About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:
Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles

