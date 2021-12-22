The air cargo boom has airlines from UPS to Air France spending billions on Boeing and Airbus freighter aircraft — and new jets can't come soon enough

Thomas Pallini
·4 min read
UPS Airlines Boeing 767-300 Freighter
A UPS Airlines Boeing 767-300 Freighter.Aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty

  • Airlines are expecting a boom in air cargo to remain and buying new aircraft to take advantage.

  • UPS Airlines just ordered 19 of Boeing's 767-300 Freighter aircraft to be delivered through 2025.

  • Airbus is landing new orders for its recently launched A350 Freighter that won't fly until late in the decade.

Airlines are going on a shopping spree for aircraft on which most travelers will never fly.

The rise in air cargo demand stemming from global supply chain and shipping crises has left airlines looking to grow their air freight cargo operations. Companies are more willing to expand shipping budgets to avoid issues such as container ship congestion at US ports in a bid to quickly get goods to market.

Realizing that the air freight demand is here to stay, cargo carriers and passengers airlines alike are turning to Airbus and Boeing for more aircraft and spending billions to grow their fleets.

UPS Airlines announced on Tuesday it placed an order for 19 Boeing 767-300ER cargo aircraft in an order valued at more than $4 billion based on current prices listed for the aircraft, though airlines rarely pay list price. Scheduled to be delivered between 2003 and 2025, the order will grow the UPS fleet to more than 300 aircraft pending any aircraft retirements, according to Cirium fleet data.

Some of Boeing's oldest aircraft families are being kept alive by cargo airlines, including the 767 and 747 aircraft that passenger airlines have long stopped purchasing. UPS Airlines and Atlas Air in 2022 will be among the airlines receiving the final 747 aircraft ever built by Boeing.

Airbus launched the A350 Freighter program at the Dubai Airshow in November with a seven-aircraft order from Air Lease Corporation. Around one month later, three airlines have placed orders for the A350F including CMA CGM Air Cargo, Air France, and Singapore Airlines.

Air France Airbus A350 Freighter
A rendering of an Air France Airbus A350 Freighter.Air France/Airbus

But one issue facing cargo carriers is that those aircraft are still a half-decade away from revenue service. Airbus' A350F may not fly its first package until 2026 and Boeing has yet to launch the freighter variant of its new 777X twin-engine passenger jet, which may take just as long to get flying.

Some passengers airlines are looking to their own aircraft to see if they can use excess passenger planes to fly cargo.

An Air Canada Boeing 767-300ER passenger plane that was grounded at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was sent to Israel for a cargo conversion, and now flies cargo instead of passengers. Emirates will also convert four of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft into freighters in a deal with Israel Aerospace Industries at a cost of around $50 million per plane, in addition to placing an order for two Boeing 777-200 Freighters.

Other cargo carriers like Orlando, Florida-based National Air Cargo are at a crossroads when it comes to growing their fleet. Aircraft parking lots in the desert have dried up of useable planes and slots for aircraft conversions have been bought up by major players like Amazon.

Labourers work inside the cockpit of a passenger plane as they convert it into a cargo plane at Israel Aerospace Industries site in Ben Gurion International Airport, Lod, Israel July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Labourers work inside the cockpit of a passenger plane as they convert it into a cargo plane at Israel Aerospace Industries site in Ben Gurion International Airport, Lod, IsraelReuters

The next-generation aircraft from Airbus and Boeing are also costly, not yet certified, and years away from being delivered. "It's always going to be longer with those aircraft types, not shorter," Christopher Alf, chairman of National Air Cargo, told Insider of the time it takes a manufacturer to start delivering new aircraft types.

National has six Boeing 747-400BCF, or Boeing Converted Freighters, in its current fleet and demand is strong enough that Alf would be able to profitably run "20 to 25 of them, no problem."

But with the 747 discontinued by Boeing and now incredibly in demand from cargo carriers, Alf is turning to aircraft like the Boeing 777 Freighter and Airbus A330 Freighter to fill a jumbo jet-size hole.

"We say no every day to people," Alf said of his cargo business. "There's definitely the volume and the demand for [additional aircraft] so that's why we're always on the lookout for more freighters."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UPS to purchase 19 Boeing 767 Freighters as e-commerce expands

    The deal adds to a "record-breaking year" for Boeing freighter sales, the planemaker said, adding sales include 80 firm orders for new widebody freighters and more than 80 orders for Boeing Converted Freighters. The freighter market has been a rare bright spot for planemakers after facing pandemic lows, as a boom in online shopping, supply chain disruptions and a drop in passenger plane flights has stoked demand. Boeing said the new jets will enable UPS, the Freighter's launch customer, to meet expected near-term and long-term cargo demand.

  • UPS orders 19 Boeing 767 cargo jets

    Boeing announced Tuesday that it sealed an order to sell 19 freighter planes to UPS in the latest sign of how surging e-commerce use is boosting the air cargo market.

  • FAA issues safety directives for Boeing 777-200 engines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued three proposed directives for Boeing 777-200 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines after an engine failure in February. The directives will require inspections and strengthening a key engine part, and will allow Boeing 777-200 airplanes equipped with PW4000 engines to return to service. A fan blade failure prompted an engine to fail on a United Airlines 777-200 bound for Honolulu after takeoff from Denver on Feb. 20.

  • UPS buying 19 new freight jets from Boeing

    Boeing said this purchase is being made during a time of heightened demand for air cargo freighters.

  • Airbus delivered the final Airbus A380 ever to be built just as airlines learn to love the world's largest passenger jet again

    Emirates is scheduled to fly as many as 128 daily departures with the A380 in 2022 while other airlines rush to ramp up A380 flights again.

  • Top Growth Stocks for January 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Wet Christmas: Winter weather arriving in L.A. just in time for the holidays

    A series of winter storms now spinning off the Northern California coast could make it to Los Angeles by Friday, forecasters say.

  • Three Things to Know: Suns “kicking a**,” have little trouble picking apart Lakers

    "The way we're playing, I believe this team is better than the team last year that went to the Finals," Deandre Ayton said.

  • How will Cherokee Nation hunting licenses, enforcement work?

    Licenses for Cherokee citizens to hunt on the tribe's northeast Oklahoma reservation will take effect Jan. 1.

  • IEMA: Boom came from F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jet traveling at supersonic speeds

    A boom was felt around Illinois about 11:20 a.m. Springfield police and Sangamon County sheriff say that there were no reports of damage.

  • Don’t make this costly mistake just to save on gas

    Don't spend a dollar to save a nickel. Instead of a new car, the key to savings is simple: use a gas price app, maintain your car, and improve your driving style.

  • Malaysia is hit by worst floods in years

    The Malaysian military uses boats to distribute food to people trapped in their homes after massive floods left at least 14 people dead and more than 70,000 displaced.

  • Ukraine agrees deal with Hungary on gas imports

    Ukraine will be able to import daily 8 million cubic metres of gas from the European market via Hungary from January, Ukraine's state operator of gas transmission said on Wednesday after signing an agreement with the Hungarian operator FGSZ. "The introduction of guaranteed import capacity from Hungary contributes to the diversification of gas supply sources and strengthening of the energy security of Ukraine," Ukraine's GTSOU said in a statement.

  • Putin warns of 'military measures' over Western threats

    President Vladimir Putin warns that Russia is prepared to take "military-technical measures" in response to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict, in a sharp escalation of rhetoric.

  • Russia violates WTO commitments with import bans, substitution policies -USTR

    Russia continues to move away from commitments it made to join the World Trade Organization in 2012, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday, citing agricultural import restrictions and import substitution policies. In an annual report to Congress on Russia's WTO compliance, USTR said Russia in 2021 introduced new tracking systems for consignments of goods through supply chains and has maintained non-science-based agricultural import restrictions. "Over the past year, Russia has continued its trajectory of an economy moving away from the guiding principles of the WTO: non-discrimination, freer trade, predictability, transparency, and fair competition," USTR said in the report https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/WTO/2021%20Report%20on%20Russia's%20WTO%20Compliance.pdf.

  • This 663-Foot Hybrid-Electric Superyacht Concept Can Cruise Silently and Emissions-Free

    The zero-emissions behemoth spans an imposing 663 feet.

  • Jack and Barbara Nicklaus proud parents and grandparents of UGA graduates

    Golf legend Jack Nicklaus and wife Barbara were on hand at Sanford Stadium last week to watch a granddaughter graduate from UGA.

  • Mr. Gay World 2021 Resigns After Contract Dispute

    “I am disappointed as I really thought the Mr. Gay World competition was a platform I could use to broaden my charity work ... Sadly, I was wrong.”

  • This Over-the-top Tree House Just Hit the Market for $1.75 Million — and We Got a Sneak Peek

    The home was built by famed architect David Sellers.

  • ‘Like a freeway in traffic’: America’s busiest ports choked by a pandemic holiday

    Climbing consumer sales, worker shortages and a slowdown of transportation hubs created a supply chain crisis, leading to container-clogged dockyards Shipping containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images The holiday season at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, America’s busiest shipping complex, has always been hectic. But 2021 is a year unlike any other. A pandemic-induced buying boom and supply chain crisis led to an unpr