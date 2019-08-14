Air China (AIRYY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Air China (AIRYY) closed at $16.22 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 20.49% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AIRYY as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AIRYY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.82% higher. AIRYY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AIRYY has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.4.

Investors should also note that AIRYY has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

