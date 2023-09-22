Air-conditioned NYC subway stations? MTA considering it
For the first time, the MTA is looking into the possibility of having air-conditioned subway stations.
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced today that it’s disabling the “feature” on its website that made it possible to track people’s movements by entering their credit card info. The MTA says it’s turning off the seven-day history feature for OMNY as part of its commitment to privacy.
The contactless payment system for New York City’s subways has a security hole. Anyone with access to someone’s credit card number can see when and where they entered the city’s underground transit during the last seven days. The problem lies in a “feature” on the website for OMNY, the tap-to-pay system for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which allows you to view your recent ride history using only credit card info. Further, subway entries purchased using Apple Pay — which gives merchants a virtual number instead of your real one — still somehow link to your physical credit card number.
The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
The 2023 WNBA semifinal field features all four of the top seeds, led by the No. 1 seed and reigning champion Aces. On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 seed Liberty. A clash of the super-teams in the Finals is within reach.
What you need to know about the newest chapter of the "John Wick" universe.
Here are the best accessories to buy for the Xbox Series X and S, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Nearly two years ago, Katie Haun left Andreessen Horowitz and raised two crypto funds totaling $1.5 billion. At TechCrunch Disrupt, she looked back at what happened over the past couple of years and confirmed that she’s still very optimistic about the future of crypto. When Katie Haun was a general partner at a16z, bitcoin was trading at $65,000 and Sam Bankman-Fried was still at the helm of FTX.
Most electronic waste isn't recycled; instead, our dumped devices (and the toxic metals within) pile up in landfills, polluting the air and contaminating nearby soil and groundwater. Ghana-based AppCyclers aims to tackle this crisis across Africa via an online marketplace, where individuals and businesses can buy and sell recyclable e-waste. The startup says its mission is to maximize the "reuse and recycling of electronic materials," and out of necessity, the company's efforts go far beyond operating a digital platform.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Julie Ertz takes the field with the USWNT one last time this Thursday.
