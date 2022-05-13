Air conditioning repairman dies after being shot working at home, Texas sheriff says

An air conditioning repairman was shot and killed as he worked at a home on Thursday, May 12, according to a Texas sheriff.

The shooting took place in west Houston, where the repairman was confronted by an unknown suspect, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

The repairman was found with a single gunshot wound and was flown to the hospital, where he died, Gonzalez said. His identity has not been disclosed.

Deputies are searching for the suspect, who fled on foot. The male suspect has a a large Afro haircut and was wearing red shorts with a black T-shirt, according to the sheriff.

Residents in the area were encouraged to check their cameras for any sign of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 713-221-6000.

Sleeping 12-year-old struck by gunfire as 100 shots fired at nearby club, TX cops say

Woman’s body found in U-Haul box after video shows man wheeling it out, Texas cops say

Gunfire erupts at 16th birthday party, killing 1 teen and wounding 3, Texas cops say