Air Defence destroys 21 Russian missiles out of 41, including 5 ballistic Iskanders

Russia launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 22-23 January, with Ukrainian air defence destroying 21 missiles out of 41.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on social media

Quote: "The Russians launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 22-23 January 2024, using cruise, ballistic, air-to-surface and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In total, 41 enemy means of air attack were recorded overnight, with most of the missiles launched being of the ballistic type:

4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast towards Kharkiv Oblast

15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from six Tu-95MC strategic bombers (launched from Engels, Russia)

8 Kh-22 missiles from Tu-22M3 strategic bombers from Russia’s Briansk and Orlovsk oblasts towards Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts

12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Russia’s Belgorod and Voronezh oblasts)

2 Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missiles from two Su-34 aircraft (launched from Belgorod Oblast in Russia).

As a result of its combat work, the Ukrainian Air Force, jointly with the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces, have destroyed:

15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles

5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles

a Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missile.

Details: The Air Force notes that information on damage and casualties is being established and will be made public by the local authorities.

It is separately stated that not all Russian missiles that attacked along a ballistic trajectory reached their targets.

Support UP or become our patron!