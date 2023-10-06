Air defence destroys 25 out of 33 Shahed drones at night

Ukraine's air defence troops destroyed 25 Shahed kamikaze drones out of 33 launched by Russia on the night of 5-6 October.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Just like the other day, the Russian occupying forces on the night of 5-6 October again attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The launches of 33 Shahed drones were recorded. Several drone groups were flying toward Ukraine's southern, eastern and central oblasts.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, units of mobile fire groups and radioelectronic warfare were involved in repelling the air attack.

The assets and personnel of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defence troops of Ukraine’s Defence Forces, destroyed 25 Shahed-131/136 drones, in particular within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!