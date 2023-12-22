Air defence destroys 7 Russian drones in Odesa Oblast, educational facility damaged by Russians – photo

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
DOWNED RUSSIAN DRONES
PHOTO: DEFENCE FORCES OF THE SOUTH OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian air defence downed seven Russian attack drones in the Odesa district on the evening of 22 December. An educational facility was damaged by the blast wave.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine

Quote by the Defence Forces of the South: "The enemy has once again attacked Odesa Oblast with attack drones. All seven targets were downed by the air defence. As a result of the explosion, as a downed drone was falling, the blast wave damaged the windows of one of the educational facilities of the Odesa district."

Details: There have been no casualties as a result of the attack. Law enforcement is recording the aftermath.

Background:

  • On 22 December, the Ukrainian Air Force warned the public that the Russians had launched attack drones on Odesa Oblast from the Black Sea.

Support UP or become our patron

Recommended Stories