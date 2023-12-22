Air defence destroys 7 Russian drones in Odesa Oblast, educational facility damaged by Russians – photo

Ukrainian air defence downed seven Russian attack drones in the Odesa district on the evening of 22 December. An educational facility was damaged by the blast wave.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine

Quote by the Defence Forces of the South: "The enemy has once again attacked Odesa Oblast with attack drones. All seven targets were downed by the air defence. As a result of the explosion, as a downed drone was falling, the blast wave damaged the windows of one of the educational facilities of the Odesa district."

Details: There have been no casualties as a result of the attack. Law enforcement is recording the aftermath.

Background:

On 22 December, the Ukrainian Air Force warned the public that the Russians had launched attack drones on Odesa Oblast from the Black Sea.

