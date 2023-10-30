Air defence destroys all Russian drones and missiles overnight, with damage from debris

Russian troops attacked Ukraine overnight on 30 October with 12 Shahed attack UAVs and two Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles, all of which were destroyed.

Source: Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Оblast Military Administration; Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Administration

Quote from Air Force: "Launches of Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles were carried out by enemy aircraft from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Shahed UAVs were moving from the southeast, from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

All 14 enemy aerial targets were destroyed by air defence, including within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

Details: Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, and units from mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force and Defence Forces were engaged in repelling the air attack.

Air Command Skhid (East) defenders shot down two Russian missiles in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Debris fell in Dnipro district. A five-storey building, a private residential building and a car were damaged.

Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Administration, thanked the air defence forces for their excellent work. "There are no casualties. There is no damage to infrastructure," he said on the morning of 30 October.

