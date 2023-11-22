Air defence downs all 14 Shahed drones launched at night

The Air Force, together with the air defence of Ground Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and the National Guard, destroyed all 14 Russian Shahed-131/136 drones on the night of 21-22 November.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The military said Russian occupiers used 14 Shahed attack UAVs and a Kh-22 cruise missile launched with a Tu22M3 aircraft from the south-east (Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia) from 20:00 on 21 November to 03:00 on 22 November.

Units of mobile air defence groups, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units were involved in repelling the air attack within Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky oblasts.

The Kh-22 cruise missile did not reach its target, it fell in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in an open area, and the blast wave damaged private houses. Early reports indicate there were no casualties.

Background:

Ukraine issued an air-raid warning in several oblasts due to the threat of attacks UAVs on the evening of 21 November. At around 01:00 on the night of 21-22 November, it was reported that the drones were moving to the west of the country. An air-raid warning was issued in Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil oblasts. At around 03:00, the all-clear was given.

