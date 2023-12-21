Air defence downs 34 out of 35 Russian attack drones overnight

Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 34 of the 35 Russian attack UAVs launched from different directions on the night of 20-21 December.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The drones attacked in waves at different times, from 20:00 on 20 December to 03:30 on 21 December.

The Russians launched Shahed-type attack UAVs from three directions: Chauda in occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia.

Tactical aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air Force and other branches of the Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

Air defences were responding to an attack in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Later, the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s south specified that 13 Shahed drones had been destroyed in Mykolaiv Oblast, three in Kherson Oblast, two in Vinnytsia Oblast and one in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Air defences downed all the UAVs before they reached their targets, but the wreckage of a downed drone damaged a warehouse belonging to an agricultural business in Mykolaiv Oblast. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. No people were hurt.

