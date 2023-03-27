Air defence forces destroy all Russian targets over Kyiv

17
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Air defence forces destroyed "all Russian targets" launched towards the capital.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy continues to use its tactics of barrage munitions attacks from the north-eastern direction. And this time, the terrorist country again launched its Shahed UAVs in the direction of the capital."

Details: Popko clarified that preliminary air defence forces detected and destroyed all Russian targets in the airspace around Kyiv.

In addition, he added that a fall of the UAV wreckage was recorded in the Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, which caused a fire in a non-residential building in an area of about 200 square metres.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration added that about 10 such targets were destroyed around Kyiv.

At 06:59, Popko clarified the information: "In total, all air defence forces detected and destroyed 12 enemy UAVs of this type in the Kyiv airspace!"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

