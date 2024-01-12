Air defence rotation in NATO's east would be adequate response to Russian threat – Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has stressed that rotating air defence in the regions of the Black and Baltic Seas would be an adequate response to the Russian threat.

Source: Landsbergis during a press conference with his Romanian counterpart Luminița Odobescu in Vilnius, as reported by European Pravda, citing LRT, a Lithuanian public broadcaster

Details: Last June, NATO allies agreed to create such a model, but it has not yet been implemented. The Baltic states are currently negotiating with countries that could deploy their air defence systems in the region.

"I believe air defence rotation, which could be exercised both in the Black Sea and Baltic regions, would be an adequate response to the Russian escalation that is already taking place," the Lithuanian minister said.

The official mentioned the incidents of drones crashing in Romania, and the case when a Russian missile had entered Polish airspace.

"The escalation is already happening, and these actions, the drone crashes, no matter how unintentional they may seem, are an escalation. They would not have happened if Russia had not waged war against Ukraine," Landsbergis said.

At the same time, Odobescu noted that such incidents demonstrate how serious the security situation is not only in Ukraine but also in the Black Sea region.

Earlier, Landsbergis urged the West not to expect a "Pearl Harbor effect" and warned against "repeating mistakes".

