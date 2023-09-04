Air defence system installed 10 km from Putin's residence near Moscow

Yesterday, on 3 September, Russian news showed the construction of a site for a Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile system; the journalists discovered that it is located less than 10 kilometres from the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: The Russian service of Radio Liberty

Details: On Sunday, 3 September, a Russian propaganda TV channel showed a new construction site for the placement of a Pantsir S-1 air defence system in Moscow.

Radio Liberty journalists found out the coordinates of the site – it is located near the village of Zarichia.

SCREENSHOT: GOOGLE MAPS

Quote: "At the end of January, as can be seen from Google satellite images, the site was made stationary, and now the Pantsir site was surrounded by a fence, and podiums were built for installations...

These Pantsirs are installed less than 10 kilometres from the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogariov."

Background:

On 21 January, the Kremlin deployed air defence systems on top of several Moscow buildings.

On January 23, the Russians started installing air defence systems in Novgorod Oblast, Russia. The air defence systems that will protect Russian President Vladimir Putin and his close circle have been spotted near his residence in Yashcherovo village in the Valday district.

On March 13, the media reported that the Moscow authorities begun cutting down forests to deploy air defence systems in the Russian capital.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





